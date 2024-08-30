Imran Khan will not be granted NRO, says Ahsan Iqbal

Says PTI leaders should prove their innocence in courts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday Imran Khan would not be granted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and he had to prove his innocence in courts.

As for provision of facilities to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Iqbal said the best possible facilities equivalent to those of a five-star hotel had been provided to the PTI founder in the jail.

The minister said almost all PML-N senior party leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and himself (Ahsan Iqbal), faced the ordeal of imprisonment with courage and proved their innocence in courts instead of begging senators of US Congress for relief.

He stressed that the PTI had to face the music due to its acts.

Iqbal recalled that the PTI leaders during their rule kept asking for receipts from the PML-N leaders but now they were not providing their receipts to courts in corruption cases such as 190 million pounds reference.

"PTI leaders should follow those principles which they set for the then opposition members (PML-N) during their tenure,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the PTI leaders were now seeking NRO but it would not be given to them, rather they had to prove their innocence in courts.



