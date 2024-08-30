Imran Khan will not be granted NRO, prove his innocence in courts

Says PTI has to face the music

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 15:33:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal asserted that Imran Khan would not be granted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and he had to prove his innocence in the courts.

Regarding provision of facilities to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Ahsan Iqbal said the best possible facilities like 5 stars hotel had been provided to the PTI founder in the jail.

The minister said almost all PML-N senior party leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Khawajha Asif and Ahsan Iqbal faced the ordeals with courage, remained in jails and proved their innocence before the courts instead of begging senators of US Congress.

He stressed that the PTI had to face the music, and they were paying the price of their acts.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that PTI leadership during their rule always asked for receipts from PML-N leaders but now they were not providing their receipts to the courts in corruption cases like 190 million pounds.

"PTI leaders should follow those principles and scales which they set for the then opposition members (PML-N) during their tenure,” he said.

PML-N leaders stated that the PTI leadership was now seeking NRO but it would not be given to them, rather they had to prove their innocence in the courts.

