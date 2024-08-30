No leniency to those who sow seeds of hatred in Balochistan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz briefs cabinet on his visit to Quetta on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday categorically declared that those who sow seeds of hatred in Balochistan will be dealt with sternly.

Addressing his cabinet members here, he said that the terrorists are getting help from across the border, and vowed to annihilate enemies of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the cabinet on his visit to Quetta on Thursday and said the corps commander gave a detailed briefing on the situation in the province. He met the family members of martyrs who were in high spirit, he continued.

He condemned terrorism in Balochistan and said terrorists and their foreign facilitaors are sowing seeds of hatred in Balochistan. “There is no room for such elements in the country,” he added.

He was all praise for “Pakistan Army officers and soldiers who have been fighting terrorists day in and day out.” He promised all-out support of the federal and provincial governments to Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.

Premier Shehbaz said that on [Aug] 26 an impression was created as if a movement of secession was going on in Balochistan.

“Baloch are patriotic people. They want the province progress and develop at a fast pace.”

The prime minister said he met people during his visit who gave him suggestions and promised to act upon their advice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz ruled out dialogues with “enemies of Pakistan” who are misleading the youth by spreading negative narrative.

He said that Balochistan can benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Terrorists do not want Balochistan to prosper and try to damage the CPEC project, he stated.

“China is an all-weather friend of Pakistan,” he said.

The premier said he would meet Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti soon to chalk out strategy for uplift of Balochistan.

He mentioned global rating agency Moody’s who on Wednesday upgraded Pakistan's credit rating from Caa3 to Caa2, and added that the country’s economy was on way to recovery.