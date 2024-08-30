Barrister Saif expresses grief over loss of lives in Upper Dir

Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 12:20:55 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif on Friday expressed grief over the loss of 12 lives in Upper Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the KP government was with bereaved family during these testing times.

“An emergency monsoon plan is made every year to cope with the challenges of monsoon rains. A flash flood and landslide advisory has been issued in the mountainous areas of KP. Precautionary measures are taken every year to mitigate the disasters caused by natural disasters,” he stated.

Saif also requested people not to get closer to river streams and cascades during the monsoon season.

