KP cabinet to expand with inclusion of one adviser, three special assistants

CM has sent summary to governor for approval of cabinet expansion

Updated On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 11:07:54 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to include one adviser and three special assistants in the provincial cabinet.

KP CM has sent a summary of cabinet expansion by signing it to Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi for approval.

According to sources, Ihtesham Ali would be appointed Health adviser in the KP cabinet.

Sohail Afridi to be appointed as special assistant for communication and works and Pir Massawar Ghazi is expected to be special assistant for climate change.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the office of relief special assistant would be occupied by Naik Muhammad.

Qasim Ali Shah would be handed over the charge of social welfare by removing him from the office of health minister.



