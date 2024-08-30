Punjab government to decide on Imran Khan's military trial, says Azam Nazeer Tarar

There is no consideration for CJP's extension by constitutional amendment, Nazeer confirms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar asserted that the Punjab government would decide on Imran Khan’s military trial if needed.

Talking to journalists, he clarified that former ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s military trial wasn't the jurisdiction of the government.

Law minister cleared the air on the matter of constitutional amendment on judicial matters, asserting that no constitutional amendment and new amendment bill could be tabled in the joint session of the Parliament.

Azam Tarar informed that the government had no plans for surprise legislation and the government had no concern with private bills of any parliamentary member as hundreds of bills already existed.

Considerations for CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s extension in office tenure was not on the cards, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stressed.

Earlier, Minister for Information Atta Tara has debunked the rumours about key amendments related to judiciary and stressed that there was no amendment under consideration about judiciary.

There was no discussion held about amendments in the judiciary in the legislative committee and speculations circulating about these claims were misleading, he added.

