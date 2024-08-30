Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The youngsters were martyred during cordon and search operation in Kupwara district

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have escalated their violent cordon and search operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

On the other hand, the BJP-led Indian government is escalating its repressive measures in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by deploying an additional 500 companies of paramilitary forces under guise of facilitating elections.

The so-called assembly elections in IIOJK are set to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

