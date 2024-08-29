JUI-F gets more time in intra-party polls case

Commission also summoned JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to explain

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 17:18:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has sought more time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct intra-party elections.

The ECP held a hearing on the JUI-F's failure to hold intra-party elections, by a four-member commission led by Nisar Durrani.

During the hearing, JUI-F’s counsel explained that the party would first conduct provincial-level elections before moving on to central elections.

The Director General of Political Finance noted that JUI-F’s election term ended on July 7, and once this period lapsed, the party’s organisational structure was considered dissolved.

The hearing was adjourned till Sept 18.

Earlier, the Election Commission had summoned Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an intra-party elections case.