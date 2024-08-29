Roof collapse due to rain kills woman and child

OKARA (Dunya News) — A roof collapse caused by heavy rain resulted in the deaths of a woman and a child in District Okara.

The tragic incident occurred in the nearby village of Chak Bambi, where the roof of a house fell off due to the rainfall.

The collapse claimed the lives of the woman and child, while five others sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the report, emergency services including a motorbike rescue team, two ambulances, and a rescue vehicle swiftly arrived at the scene.

The rescue teams provided initial medical aid to the injured before transporting them to the DHQ Hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased were identified as Iqra, wife of Manzoor (approximately 30 years old), and Ayan, son of Ramzan (approximately 4 years old).

The bodies were handed over to the family after completing necessary formalities.