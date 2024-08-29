LESCO gives Rs14 per unit relief to power consumers

LESCO has been issuing bills to consumers with a message printed on them

LAHORE (Dunya News) – LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) has started giving Rs14 per unit relief to its consumers as promised by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

LESCO has been issuing bills to consumers with a message printed on them that the bill has been issued after giving Rs14 relief.

The printed message stated that the amount has been paid by the Punjab government and remaining bill is to be paid by the consumer.

According to sources, distributors are also giving pamphlets issued by the Punjab government along with the bills. The officers have been instructed to take a photograph of consumer with bill and pamphlet.

It may be recalled that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, alongside his daughter Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on Aug 16 announced a Rs14 per unit relief for electricity consumers using up to 500 units for two months.

Meanwhile, IESCO (Islamabad) announced that domestic consumers who used between 201 and 500 units in August will receive a relief of Rs14 per unit.

A press release issued by IESCO said that for consumers under domestic tariff batches 1 to 5 who have already paid their electricity bills, the excess amount will be adjusted in the September bills.

The Punjab government has announced that the Rs14 per unit relief on electricity bills would not be available to consumers using up to 200 units.