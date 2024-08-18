Punjab govt's electricity relief excludes consumers using up to 200 units

The government did not increase the electricity rates for those consuming up to 200 units per month.

Updated On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 13:01:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has announced that the 14 rupees per unit relief on electricity bills would not be available to consumers using up to 200 units.

Sources told that the government did not increase the electricity rates for those consuming up to 200 units per month, as they are already considered protected consumers.

According to the Punjab government, relief of 14 rupees per unit would be provided to consumers using between 201 and 500 units.

This meant that 14 rupees per unit would be subtracted from the total bill amount, including all taxes.

For example, if the total cost per unit with taxes was 44 rupees, after applying the relief, consumers will pay 30 rupees per unit.

The relief would apply to electricity tariffs for bills of August and September 2024 only.

A provincial government spokesperson stated that work had already begun following the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Recently, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, alongside Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, announced a 14-rupee per unit relief for electricity consumers using up to 500 units for two months.