Former VC, others acquitted in illegal recruitment in Punjab University reference

Pakistan Pakistan Former VC, others acquitted in illegal recruitment in Punjab University reference

NAB stated no corruption charges proved against accused

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 11:37:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore’s accountability court has acquitted former vice-chancellor Dr. Mujahid Kamran and others in illegal recruitment in Punjab University reference.

The court has directed to release Deeba Aurangzeb and other nine accused in the case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had requested for reversal of reference against Mujahid Kamran and other accused.

During the hearing, NAB Lahore contended that there was no evidence found against the accused on probing the reference. There was no evidence of corruption and illegal and unfair use of power, NAB informed.

NAB requested the court to accept the plea for reversal of reference against Mujahid Kamran and others as allegations weren’t proved.

Consequently, the court acquitted Dr. Mujahid Kamran, Dr. Khan Raas, Deeba Akhtar, Dr Hassan Mobeen and others from reference by accepting NAB’s application.