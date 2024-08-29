NAB Facilitation Centre to be established in KP assembly
Pakistan
KP assembly speaker writes letter to NAB DG in this regard
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday decided to set up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Facilitation Centre in the KP assembly.
The KP assembly speaker wrote a letter to the NAB Director General to establish a facilitation centre in the premises of the assembly.
Mian Muhammad Surair who is a senior private secretary to KP assembly speaker was nominated focal person of the requested NAB facilitation centre.