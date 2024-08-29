NAB Facilitation Centre to be established in KP Assembly
Pakistan
KP Assembly speaker writes letter to NAB director general to the effect
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to set up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Facilitation Centre in the KP Assembly.
The KP Assembly speaker wrote a letter to the NAB director general to establish a facilitation centre on the premises of the assembly.
Mian Muhammad Surair, senior private secretary to KP Assembly speaker, has been nominated focal person.