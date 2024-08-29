In-focus

NAB Facilitation Centre to be established in KP Assembly

KP Assembly speaker writes letter to NAB director general to the effect

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to set up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Facilitation Centre in the KP Assembly. 

The KP Assembly speaker wrote a letter to the NAB director general to establish a facilitation centre on the premises of the assembly. 

Mian Muhammad Surair, senior private secretary to KP Assembly speaker, has been nominated focal person.

 

 

