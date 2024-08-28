JUI-F dismisses Senate seats discussion with PTI

Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 20:22:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) spokesperson Aslam Ghauri stated that Senate seats were not discussed with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ghauri clarified that the issue of Senate seats did not arise during meetings with PTI's negotiating teams. He accused attempts to create divisions between the parties through unfounded claims and noted that yesterday's sub-committee meeting focused solely on daily parliamentary matters.

He said that JUI-F and PTI discussions were issue-specific.

Ghauri also criticised KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for making irresponsible remarks and advised him to learn proper discussion etiquette. He suggested that the governor seek guidance from the President on this matter.

It is important to note that PTI had previously formed a five-member committee to hold talks with JUI-F. This committee, led by PTI chief Barrister Gohar, includes spokesperson Raoof Hasan, Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, and former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.