Another petition for recovery of PTI worker filed in IHC

Umer Sultan’s father, Sultan Javed filed a petition in the IHC.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The family of PTI worker Umer Sultan has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his recovery.

The petition claimed that Umer Sultan was arrested without a warrant by Islamabad police on Aug 26.

He was arrested near a petrol pump in F-10 Sector, Islamabad.

Despite filing a request at the police station for his recovery, no action was taken.

The petition urged the court to issue an order for Umer Sultan’s appearance before the court, to provide details about any cases or detention orders against him

It was further pledged to declare his arrest and abduction as illegal. The petition also requested an impartial inquiry into the unlawful detention, identification of the abductors, and action against the involved officers.

The petition named the state, the Interior Secretary, the IG Islamabad, and the SHO of F-10 police station as respondents.

Missing Umer Sultan was a core member of former prime minster Imran Khan's personal security team.