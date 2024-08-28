Govt lacks data about child harassment cases

Pakistan Pakistan Govt lacks data about child harassment cases

Tarar says provinces do not share data with centre, FIA takes necessary action

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:55:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Maryam Elahi) – Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar disclosed on Wednesday that the Centre was unaware of the statistics regarding cyberbullying and online harassment faced by children.

He made these remarks while participating in a meeting of the Senate committee on human rights headed by Samina Mumtaz Zehri.

Tarar said the provinces did not share the statistics and cases of harassment faced by the children with the federal government.

Responding to a question, he said the FIA took the necessary action against child pornography.

The law minister said the government created an application to curb online harassment. This application worked through artificial intelligence, he added.