Hafiz Naeem hopeful of successful strike today

Agreements with IPPs to be revoked, demands JI chief

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman affirmed that there will be a successful strike from Chitral to Karachi on Wednesday.

JI chief criticised the government's business-friendly initiatives, suggesting that these schemes merely favour certain businessmen.

He expressed confidence that no genuine business community would support the government's actions, as they go against the interests of the community and the general public.

Rehman also accused the ruling elite of being unwilling to give up their privileges. He stated that the public cannot bear the expenses associated with the rulers' luxury vehicles and complimentary electricity.

He acknowledged that while businessmen are willing to pay taxes, they do not agree with the method of tax determination.

He further added that if the agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are revoked, both traders and the public would see immediate relief. He stressed that the strike was a one-day effort to pressure the government into reverting from its current viewpoint.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader also mentioned that a plan of action will be announced after consulting with the traders.