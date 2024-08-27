PTI MNA granted bail in corruption case

Anti-corruption police has arrested Imtiaz Chaudhary on July 24

Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 18:55:55 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – PTI MNA Imtiaz Chaudhry has been granted bail in a case involving allegedly awarding development scheme contracts through bribery.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala conducted the bail hearing.

The court granted bail to the accused on a surety bond of Rs1 million.

It is noteworthy that Imtiaz Chaudhry, a PTI MNA, was arrested by the anti-corruption police on July 24.