PTI MNA granted bail in corruption case
Pakistan
Anti-corruption police has arrested Imtiaz Chaudhary on July 24
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – PTI MNA Imtiaz Chaudhry has been granted bail in a case involving allegedly awarding development scheme contracts through bribery.
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala conducted the bail hearing.
The court granted bail to the accused on a surety bond of Rs1 million.
It is noteworthy that Imtiaz Chaudhry, a PTI MNA, was arrested by the anti-corruption police on July 24.