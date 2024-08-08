In-focus

PTI MNA Haji Imtiaz rearrested while attempting to flee abroad

Pakistan

MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed who had escaped from Anti-Corruption custody has been re-arrested.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed, who had previously evaded anti-corruption custody, was re-arrested at the Multan airport while he was attempting to flee to Qatar.

 

The spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab said on Thursday MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed was apprehended at the Multan airport.

A few days ago, during an incident where shots were fired at the Anti-Corruption team, MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed had been forcibly freed.

The PTI MNA was in the custody of Anti-Corruption Gujranwala on the corruption charges.

 

