PTI MNA Haji Imtiaz rearrested while attempting to flee abroad
Pakistan
MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed who had escaped from Anti-Corruption custody has been re-arrested.
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed, who had previously evaded anti-corruption custody, was re-arrested at the Multan airport while he was attempting to flee to Qatar.
The spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab said on Thursday MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed was apprehended at the Multan airport.
A few days ago, during an incident where shots were fired at the Anti-Corruption team, MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed had been forcibly freed.
The PTI MNA was in the custody of Anti-Corruption Gujranwala on the corruption charges.