Ring leader among 25 terrorists killed in Tirah IBOs: ISPR

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 17:06:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces successfully neutralised 25 terrorists including their ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, while 11 others were injured in intelligence-based operations in Tirah, Khyber District.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations, launched on "robust intelligence," dealt significant blows to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates.

"Since August 20, 2024, these daring and highly successful IBOs have led to the neutralization of twenty-five Khawarij, including their ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, who has been sent to hell, while eleven others have been injured," the statement said.

"However, during these operations, four brave soldiers, who fought valiantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," it added.

The ISPR further stated that the heavy losses inflicted on Fitna Al Khawarij in these operations highlight the courage and dedication of the security forces in their mission to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Earlier this month, the government designated the TTP as Fitna al-Khawarij, labeling all terrorists associated with the group as Khariji.