Barrister Gohar denies existence of any forward bloc

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar denies existence of any forward bloc

PTI was a political party united under the ideology of its founder: Barrister Gohar

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 14:27:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, stated that despite various challenges, PTI members remained united, and there was no forward bloc within the party.

Speaking to the media after a hearing on PTI's intra-party election case at the Election Commission, Khan mentioned that the party submitted documents for the intra-party elections on March 8 for the third time but has yet to receive a certificate.

He noted that the Supreme Court had ordered the declaration of 39 members as PTI MNAs, and the Election Commission sought guidance from the Supreme Court, hoping for a clear ruling soon.

Khan also emphasised that the certificate provided for 39 candidates was applicable to all candidates.

He expressing confidence that local body elections would occur on time, with PTI expected to achieve a clean sweep if they do.

The PTI Chairman added that PTI was a political party united under the ideology of its founder, Imran Khan that not require any symbols.

“PTI plans to participate vigorously in Islamabad's local government elections and is concerned that the government is attempting to postpone them” he added.