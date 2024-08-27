In-focus

Sindh government prepared for rain emergency, says Memon

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Memon, announced that the Sindh government was fully prepared for the anticipated rains.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Memon stated that a rain emergency cell has been established at the Chief Minister’s House.

He warned of possible overflow of the sea, and advised fishermen not to venture out into the ocean.

Memon also mentioned that necessary machinery had been provided to towns for drainage, and improvements have been made to the drainage systems of KMC and the Water Board.

He noted that severe rainfall was expected across Sindh from today (Tuesday) until August 31. 

