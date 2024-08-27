Prime Minister calls federal cabinet meeting amid escalating terrorism

During the meeting, the Prime Minister would receive a detailed briefing on national security.

ISLAMABD (Dunya News) — In response to the recent surge in terrorism across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

According to sources, the cabinet meeting would take place at 11 AM.

The agenda would include review of the Pakistan’s political and security situation, as well as assessing the economic conditions.

Major agenda items would be approved in the cabinet meeting, including the approval of transfers related to PWD staff and PSDP projects.

Additionally, the Senate would hold its session at 5 PM today, with a 22-point agenda already released.