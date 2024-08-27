Rising floodwaters in Sindh River threatens Sehwan and Manjhind

Flooding has inundated 50 villages in the Sehwan and Manjhind tehsils.

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 09:27:56 PKT

SEHWAN (Dunya News)— The water level in the Sindh River was continuously rising, with a flood discharge of 350,000 cusecs moving towards the Kotri Barrage.

Flooding has inundated 50 villages in the Sehwan and Manjhind tehsils, cutting off the land connections to several villages and affecting 25 schools in these areas.

The Irrigation Department has declared an emergency on the river's embankments and initiated monitoring efforts. Roads in the flood-affected areas of Sehwan and Manjhind submerged.

Local residents faced difficulties traveling to the cities and requested the provision of government boats to assist those in the flood-affected areas.

