KP govt announces Rs1m each for family of Balochistan martyrs

CM Ali Amin Gandapur vows to defeat terrorists

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced giving Rs1 million each to the family of those martyred in terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

The KP CM expressed his sorrow over the demise of innocent people in terror activities in the province and condoled with the bereaved families.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan was deeply saddened and extended heartfelt condolence to the relatives of those martyred in Balochistan.

The CM also announced a package for five people who martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack.

He vowed to defeat the enemies of Pakistan with the cooperation of the people, urging them to forge unity in their rank to cope with this difficult time.

