JI condemns terrorist attacks, questions state writ in Balochistan

Says no one could be allowed to take lives of innocent people

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 05:21:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has condemned terror activities in Balochistan and said no one could be allowed to take lives of innocent people.

The JI chief said whatever happened in different parts of the province was condemnable, adding JI always stood with the relatives of the missing persons.

He said the whole nation is the people of Balochistan on the issue of missing persons, but on this issue no one could get the certificate of carrying out terror activities in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

He criticised the government for not properly checking terror activities, adding, “Where the government’s writ is in the province.

“Why they don’t stop the enemies of Pakistan. We are striving for public rights and it’s a long struggle and need public support for it.”