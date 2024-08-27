Karachi, parts of Sindh receive heavy rains

With downpours, life comes to standstill in many areas of the City

Published On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 04:06:58 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Heavy rain on Monday night hit Karachi and its adjoining areas. The downpour submerged low-lying areas, disrupted electricity system and flooded roads and streets, making the life of the people of Karachi and its suburbs a miserable.

Like Karachi, other districts of Sindh received heavy rains, with putting the local bodies at high alert and issuing precautions to the citizens.

The Sindh government has advised the citizens to stay indoors and avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.

A spokesman for the Sindh government has said the departments concerned have taken foolproof arrangements to cope with the rainy season.

Earlier, the Meteorological Office had predicted heavy showers from August 27 till 31 in the Sindh province.

Rain with gusty winds hit Malir Cantt and adjoining areas as thunderstorms, strong winds and drizzle were recorded in the airport area.

Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Tariq Road, PECHS, FB Area, Bufferzone, II Chundrigar Road and adjoining areas experienced light to heavy rains along with strong winds. Additionally, a few areas of Defence also experienced rain showers.

Earlier, during the meeting on rain emergency measures chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Met Chief Sardar Sarfaraz said that the port city is expected to experience a rainfall between 150mm to 200mm under the new spell, as per an official statement issued by the Sindh CM House.

The Met chief also mentioned that wind thunderstorms are also expected with scattered heavy to isolated and very heavy falls during this time.

Notably, urban flooding as a result of torrential downpours is also anticipated along with rain inundation in Karachi and other metropolitan cities of Sindh.

In light of these notable rain forecasts, CM Murad alerted all local bodies, district administration, and the irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency.

He also instructed the Fisheries Department to provide the fishermen with the necessary advice so that they can take the required precautions during this forecast period.