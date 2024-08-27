CJP not interested in taking extension: Azam Tarar

CJP not interested in taking extension: Azam Tarar

Says parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation

Published On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 01:26:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the parliament is the right forum for amending laws or making legislation.

Parliament is responsible for making legislation for public welfare or public interest matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on extension for chief justice of Pakistan, he said the CJP is not interested in extension.

There is a mechanism for appointing chief justice of Pakistan, he said.

After the retirement of the CJP, the senior most judge would be appointed as chief justice of Pakistan, he added.

In reply to a question about coalition partners’ role in the legislation, he said it is a practice of the government to take all the coalition partners on board for legislation.

To a question about constitutional amendment, he said lower and upper houses are bound to play role for amendment in the constitution.