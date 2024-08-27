Funeral prayers for martyrs held at Quetta FC headquarters

Published On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 00:44:32 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The funeral prayers for security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan on Monday were offered at FC Headquarters Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Commander Balochistan Corps, IG FC Balochistan (North), IG Police Balochistan and other civil and military officials participated in the funeral prayers, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas, where the martyrs will be buried with full military honours, it said.

