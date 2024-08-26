Naqvi vows befitting response to Balochistan terrorist attacks

Says no negations would be held with the terrorists

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vowed strong and a befitting response to the terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said 14 soldiers were martyred in the attack while 21 terrorists were killed.

“Whoever has attacked is a terrorist and whoever is supporting the attacks are also terrorists. There is no failure in our intelligence. Tehreek-i-Taliban is involved in the attacks,” he highlighted.

The interior minister said the Balochistan CM was right in saying that they were not angry Baloch, they were terrorists and no negations would be held with the terrorists, he added.



