No one would be allowed to enter Red Zone: Mohsin Naqvi

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 10:15:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that no one would be allowed access to the Red Zone.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Naqvi to review law and order, a detailed assessment of the security situation in the federal capital was conducted.

Naqvi emphasised that maintaining public order was a top priority. While acknowledging the right to protest, he stressed that demonstrations should occur in designated areas and should not disrupt the daily lives of the public.

He stated that protecting citizens' lives and property is a primary responsibility and vowed to ensure the enforcement of the law to safeguard public safety.

Naqvi also warned that the law will take action against those who take the law into their own hands.