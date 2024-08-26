Explosion in North Waziristan's Razmak bazaar kills four, injures several

Pakistan Pakistan Explosion in North Waziristan's Razmak bazaar kills four, injures several

Injured have been shifted to nearby hospital

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 18:19:30 PKT

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - An explosion in North Waziristan’s Razmak bazaar killed four and injured many.

According to the district administration, an explosion occurred in a bazaar of Razmak sub-division of KP’s North Waziristan.

The explosion claimed the lives of four and injured 10-15, according to available reports.

Rescue officials have shifted injured to hospital for medical aid.

Earlier today, in a horrifying incident in Balochistan's Musakhel district, 23 passengers were killed after being forcibly offloaded from their vehicles by armed assailants.

Ten people, including police and levies personnel, were killed in an armed attack in Kalat district of Balochistan on Sunday night.

Six bodies have been recovered from various locations in Bolan district, Balochistan.