FIA blocks CNIC, passport of Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 14:08:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — In compliance with court orders, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi's national identity card (CNIC) has been blocked in connection with a money laundering case.

According to an FIA spokesperson, Moonis Elahi's passport has also been placed on the control list.

Additionally, CNICs of five other accused individuals have been blocked in relation to the case.

The spokesperson confirmed that the CNICs of the following individuals have been blocked: Aamer Sohail, Umair Fayaz, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Farasat Ali Chatha, and Abid Ali Khan, in addition to Moonis Elahi.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan Virk stated that individuals involved in money laundering are not entitled to any leniency, and the FIA would fully implement any court orders issued against these accused.