Government schools to run under public-private partnership in KP

Aims to improve governance and standard of schools

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 18:21:05 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The preparations to run Government schools through public private partnership (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been finalised.

The feasibility survey of 24 schools across the province has been concluded, as per documents.

In the initial phase, eight primary schools have been declared suitable to be run on PPP mode.

One school in D.I. Khan, Dir, Lakki Marwat each would be run on PPP mode. While, two schools in Abbottabad and Haripur each would be run under PPP.

According to Department of Education documents, around 4.7 million children are out of school across the KP province.

Around Rs. 41055 monthly are spent on one student in KP.

Schools would be run on PPP mode to improve the education standard and reduce the financial burden.

Education Department officials stated that schools running under public private partnership would get the best facilities and be governed better.