Pakistan Pakistan Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed amid strict security across country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Like rest of the Islamic world, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is being marked in Pakistan on Monday (today) with solemnity to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala amid high security arrangements.

In Lahore, the main procession in memory of the martyrs of Karbala has been taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate. Processions and sittings will be organised in many parts of the city, including Bhati Gate and Islampura, where zakireen will highlight the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Strict security arrangements have been made all over the city. Roads leading to Bhati Gate have been closed to traffic as annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh is also being observed today.

Similarly, district administrations in Punjab are on high alert. More than 30,000 police officials have been deployed for security duty. Mobile phone service and pillion riding has also been banned in various cities in the province.

In Karachi, the main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be taken out from Nishtar Road and will end at Imambargah Hussainiya Iraniyan in Khara Dar.

All main roads like M.A. Jinnah Road have been closed to traffic by placing containers. Pillion riding has already been banned in Karachi and other cities of Sindh on the occasion of Chehlum.

In other major cities of the province, surveillance of processions is being carried out through drones while police and Rangers personnel have been deployed to secure the mourners. CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates have been installed at the entrance of majalis areas where personnel scan mourners with metal detectors.

The main procession of Chehlum in Quetta will be taken out from Alamdar Road amid strict security arrangements. A heavy contingent of police and other law-enforcement agencies have been deployed on the designated routes.

In Islamabad, the main Chehlum procession concluded peacefully at Imambargah Athna Ashri after passing through its designated route.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and law-enforcement agencies made strict security arrangements for the procession.