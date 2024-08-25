PPP not interested in power-sharing formula: Hassan Murtaza

PPP’s focus is on reducing inflation and lawlessness.

Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 21:23:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Hassan Murtaza has stated that his party is not seeking any share in power.

He expressed these views after a joint committee meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP was concluded at the Governor’s House on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by leaders from both parties. Ishaq Dar and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf co-chaired the meeting, while Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Ahmad Khan represented the PML-N.

From the PPP side, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Hassan Murtaza attended the meeting, while Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Ali Haider Gilani joined via video link. The meeting reviewed the progress on power-sharing commitments.

After the meeting, Hassan Murtaza told the media that the discussions were constructive and positive progress was made. He clarified that the PPP is not seeking a share in power.

“PPP’s focus is on reducing inflation and lawlessness. A sub-committee has been formed to address these issues. It is not correct to assume that they intend to give the government a tough time, as the sub-committee will provide recommendations within a week, and there will be no political rhetoric from either side,” he added.

