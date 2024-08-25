Investment in Pakistan's youth is key to prosperous future: Dr Faisal

The High Commission of Pakistan in London co-hosted a seminar for trade and investment

(Haseeb Arslan) - Pakistan High Commissioner in London Dr Mohammad Faisal has said investment in the country’s youth would ensure a prosperous future of Pakistan.

The High Commission of Pakistan in London co-hosted a seminar titled “Promoting trade, investment and tourism in Pakistan” along with British-Pakistani Mayors’ Association (BPMA).

The seminar was attended by a large number of former mayors & councillors, British-Pakistani businessmen, officials of the Pakistan High Commission and community members. High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Prominent speakers included Alderman Mushtaq Lasharie CBE, Chairman BPMA; Mr Asif Rangoonwala CBE, Chairman British Pakistan Foundation; Mr Fiazullah Khan, Secretary General BPMA and Ms Sana Jafri, Mayor of Wandsworth.

The High Commissioner, in his keynote address, stated “Pakistanis in UK have made remarkable achievements due to their hard work and are acting as a bridge between Pakistan and the UK.”

He added, “our strength lies in unity and in order to compete in the comity of nations we require collective effort, strategic planning, and a commitment to excellence.”

He stressed upon the need of working together to unlock the potential of Pakistan to show the world resilience, opportunities and beauty that the country has been blessed with.

The High Commissioner said that officers of Pakistan High Commission and consulates have been working with full dedication to facilitate Pakistani diaspora in UK.

He informed that the High Commission is reaching out to around 400 British – Pakistani mayors & councillors to bring them together and discuss ways and means to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and the UK.

The speakers at the seminar emphasized the role of British-Pakistani community in promoting trade, investment and tourism of Pakistan.

They paid tributes to hardworking Pakistani expatriates in UK who have been rendering valuable services in business, health and education sectors.

The speakers also stressed upon the need to engage meaningfully with British entrepreneurs for showcasing Pakistan’s business, tourism and agriculture potential.

