Anti-state people face terrible fate, asserts Ishaq Dar

Stresses on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to restore the economy.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that those who betray the nation face dire consequences.

During a media talk at Data Darbar, he emphasised that Pakistan was founded on the principles of faith, recalling the painful history of the country's division, and noted that those responsible for the disintegration of Pakistan met unfortunate ends.



Dar underscored his commitment to serving Pakistan, mentioning that he has never sought after positions. He highlighted his previous role as finance minister and mentioned that he now holding multiple responsibilities.

He reflected on the economic progress made under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, when Pakistan became the 24th largest economy in the world, and contrasted it with the subsequent four years, during which the country's economy slipped to the 47th position.



He also addressed the challenges Pakistan faced in 2013, including prolonged power outages and terrorism.

However, within three and a half years of Nawaz Sharif's government, these issues were significantly reduced, propelling Pakistan to become the 24th largest economy.

Dar lamented the economic setbacks of the past four years but expressed confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to restore the economy.



Dar praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's initiative to provide relief to the public by offering Rs. 46 billion in electricity bill reductions over two months.

He also recalled his first election as an MNA in 1993, stating that the government's first project was at Data Darbar, where they created an entryway from GT Road.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for divine guidance, acknowledging that success comes by the will of Allah.