PML-N, PPP joint committee session today on power sharing matter

PML-N, PPP joint committee session today on power sharing matter

Implementation of agreements would be discussed in the meeting

Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 12:50:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have arranged a meeting today on the matter of power sharing between both parties.

The joint committee session of both parties would be held today at 2pm at Governor House Punjab.

PML-N representatives Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Malik Ahmad Khan would attend the committee session for negotiations.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Syed Ali Hider Gillani, and Nadeem Afzal Chan from PPP will join the committee session.

The progress on agreements for power sharing would be reviewed in the meeting. PPP’s reservations would be under discussion.

A time-frame would be devised for implementation on the agenda points of agreements.

