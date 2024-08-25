Incompetent government is doing propaganda against Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan, says Barrister Saif

Rifts are between Nawaz, Shehbaz groups to take control of party

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 11:18:12 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Incompetent government was doing propaganda against Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif asserted.

Giving his response to federal Information Minister Atta Tara's claims on PTI rift, Saif insisted that fissure in the PTI party was the wishes of mandate theft government.

“There is no truth to these speculations, as Imran Khan himself oversees the matters of his party,” he clarified.

Barrister Saif stressed that “the PTI party is united and on one page under the leadership of Imran Khan. Incompetent government is doing propaganda against Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan.”

In-fact Sharif family itself was shattered and in conflicts and Atta Tarar enjoying the show, KP information advisor claimed.

Barrister Saif highlighted that conflicts between Nawaz, Shehbaz groups had caused irreparable destruction to the country.

He alleged that both brothers were quite diplomatic; they portray themselves in the media contrary to reality and trying hard to overtake the party.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar said on Saturday the PTI seemed divided.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tarar said those who divided society were victim of division themselves.

Bushra Bibi was attempting to tighten her grip on the party affairs, he said, adding that the PTI was doing the politics of hatred.

