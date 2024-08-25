President grieved over loss of lives in a bus accident on Makran Coastal Highway

Pakistan Pakistan President grieved over loss of lives in a bus accident on Makran Coastal Highway

The president directed for prompt assistance and caring of the injured in the accident.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 10:32:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) — President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over loss of lives in a bus accident on Makran Coastal Highway, carrying Zaireen.

The President expressed condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls. He also wished quick recovery of the injured passengers, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The President directed for prompt assistance and caring of the injured in the accident.

According to media reports, a bus carrying Zaireens fell into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries to other passengers.