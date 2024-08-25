Bus plunges into ravine on Makran Coastal Highway, eleven dead

Bus plunges into ravine on Makran Coastal Highway, eleven dead

Authorities have reported that the victims hailed from Lahore and Gujranwala in Punjab.

LASBELA (Dunya News) – A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.

According to police, the bus was en route to Punjab from Iran, when it veered off the road near Bazi Top due to brake failure. In addition to the fatalities, over 30 people have been injured.

Police officials stated that the bodies of the deceased and the injured were being transported to nearby hospitals, with rescue operations underway involving police, levies, and other agencies.