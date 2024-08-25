PTI threatening to attack Adiala Jail: Musadik

Says the part has track record to malign institutions, undermine state writ

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a track record of challenging the state writ and attacked the institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused that the leaders of PTI were again threatening to attack Adiala Jail.

Musadik said that the federal government had the prerogative to stop these mobs to protect the country from the security risk.

Replying to a query about parliamentary session and anticipated legislation, he said that in the current circumstances, amendments were mandatory to bring clarity in the Constitution.

He said that the Parliament has the prerogative and responsibility to bring clarity to unclear constitutional provisions through amendments from time to time.