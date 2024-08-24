PM directs third party validation for development projects exceeding Rs 2bn

Govt ensuring transparency in procurement procedures: PM

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 20:05:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for third party validation of all development projects with outlay exceeding two billion rupees.

He chaired a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the matters regarding electronic procurement, e-Pak acquisition and disposal system.



The Prime Minister said government had been taking concrete steps to ensure transparency in all kinds of procurement procedures.



He also directed for the third party validation in procurement process to effectively redress grievances and concerns in this regard.



The premier said the system for redressal of complaints about procurement should not be under the procuring agency and rules should be amended in this regard.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in implementation of e-procurement project, he directed to complete the project within one month.



On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed that e-Procurement project was started in 2017 with funding from World Bank.



He was briefed that total project cost of e-procurement is 45 million dollars and it has been implemented in 37 ministries and over three hundred procuring agencies of the federal government so far.

MoUs have also been signed with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding e-procurement.



