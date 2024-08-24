PTI seems divided and disintegrated: Atta Tarar

Says there is no truth to the false narratives being spread by Bushra Bibi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar said on Saturday the PTI seemed divided.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Tarar said those who divided society were victim of division themselves.

Bushra Bibi was attempting to tighten her grip on the party affairs, he said, adding that the PTI was doing the politics of hatred.

“Bushra Bibi was spreading false and fabricated narrative for sympathy as disinformation cells are being run by the PTI for many years,” the federal minister reiterated.

There was no truth to the false narratives being spread by Bushra Bibi, he concluded.



