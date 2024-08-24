WhatsApp audio between Aleema, Rauf unearths palace intrigue within PTI

LAHORE (ISLAMABAD) – Another pandora’s box was opened on Saturday as conversation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder’s sister Aleema Khan and PTI’s information secretary leaked.

Aleem Khan in her voice message sent to the PTI’s information secretary blamed Bushra Bibi of occupying the party.

She accused former first lady of running a disinformation cell through which she was trying to spread fake news of her meeting with Imran Khan in which she was weeping, as the jailer, according to Khan, was planning to kill him, to which Khan warned him of dire consequences.

In his conversation, Khan also said that his conversation was being heard by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir.

According to experts, Aleema Khan wanted to take complete charge of the party by keeping Bushra Bibi at bay.

The PTI founder's sister wanted everything under her control to run party affairs without any interference from anyone else.

