Feudal system is being imposed on pretext of democracy, asserts Khalid Maqbool

People are deprived of basic needs despite paying taxes

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 15:39:15 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Education and MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asserted that the feudal system was being imposed ruthlessly on the pretext of democracy.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he labelled the feudal system a hindrance in the development of Pakistan.

He urged to break this system for smooth running of the state.

MQM-P leader highlighted that taxes were spent on welfare of people across the world but people of Karachi were deprived from the basic needs of education, health and cleanliness.

Siddiqui insisted that Karachi city was giving taxes to the whole country and the public was obliged to know about where their taxes were being spent.

He raised the question why matters were run on donations when the public was paying taxes.

Education minister stressed that youth was an asset of the state and education was the most powerful strength for them and adoption of technology was needed to excel in every sector.

He announced 10 to 12 universities established in Karachi and the city would develop in the coming year.

Khalid Maqbool regarded that revolution couldn’t happen until feudal ruled farmers and Pakistan was the only country in the country having a feudal system in the world in this age.

