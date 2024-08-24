Punjab to introduce fitness certification for non-commercial vehicles

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab to introduce fitness certification for non-commercial vehicles

All private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and motorcycles, would undergo fitness checks.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 14:59:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to launch fitness certification for non-commercial vehicles across the province.

Under this new initiative, all private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and motorcycles, would undergo fitness checks.



The Punjab government has invited applications from the private sector to establish workshops for this purpose.

Sources indicate that while commercial vehicles make up 15% of the vehicles in the province, there has been no system in place for the fitness checking of the remaining 85% of private vehicles. This plan was part of the government's priorities to combat smog.

Previously, fitness certificates were only issued for commercial vehicles after their fitness checks.