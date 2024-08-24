Ishaq Dar rejects terrorism under the guise of discontent

He assured that those responsible for the events of May 9 would be punished.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has firmly stated that terrorism, under any pretext of discontent, would not be tolerated.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hajvery (Data Ganj Bakhsh), Dar announced the launch of a new project featuring automated umbrellas modeled after those in Medina.

He expressed hope that the project would be completed successfully.

Dar emphasised that Pakistan was established on the foundation of the Islamic declaration of faith. He affirmed that Pakistan’s protection was assured until the Day of Judgment.



He firmly rejected the idea of allowing terrorism under any guise.

He described Pakistan as a united entity including four provinces, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured that the law would take its course and those responsible for the events of May 9 would be punished.

Dar also reflected on the economic challenges faced since 2018, noting that political instability in 2017 had diverted the country from becoming a major economic force.

He highlighted the current economic situation, marked by high inflation and soaring electricity prices. He also praised the efforts during Nawaz Sharif's tenure to combat terrorism and power shortages.

He concluded by asserting that, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and Nawaz Sharif’s guidance, continuous efforts were being made to address public issues and drive economic development.